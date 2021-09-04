SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Joyce M. Jasper, 89, of Scottsdale, Arizona and formerly of Dyersville passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Scottsdale.
Visitation will be held from 1 — 2 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. A private graveside committal service will be held at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville.
Joyce was born on June 3, 1932, in Dyersville the daughter of Irvin and Josephine (Westermeyer) Burkle. She married William Jasper on August 22, 1950, in Dyersville.
Survivors include her children: Jacqueline (Alex) Tsao of East Stroudsburg, PA, Cheryl (Bo) Cote of Aspen, CO, Laura (Tom) Fieweger of West Chester, PA, Joseph (Kelly) Jasper of Edina, MN, 9 grandchildren: Andrew, Alex, Becca and Henry Cote, Rachel and Sam Fieweger, Sam, Jack and Betsy Jasper; siblings: Phyllis Gansemer and Lee (Karen) Burkle, in-laws: Gloria Burkle, Merlin (Lillian) Jasper, Gene Jasper, Tom (Joan) Jasper, Norma (Jim) Wilhelm, Eunice Burkle, and Judy Burkle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill in 2010, parents-in-law, Aloys and Clara (Heiring) Jasper; siblings: Donald, Gary, Joseph and Dennis Burkle, in-law: Herb (Helen) Jasper, RoseAnne Jasper, LaVonne (Elmer) Tegeler and Gerald Gansemer.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.