DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Harold O’Neil Moravec, 89, of Dickeyville, passed Thursday, November 19, 2020, at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Dad was born in Mason City, Iowa, on November 25, 1930. While we do not know a lot about his early years, we know he liked to fish, hunt and play sports. Dad worked for the telephone company, which took him to Dubuque, where he met Mom, Corinne Casey, at Merchant’s Café in 1949. Our parents were engaged before Dad left to serve in the Army in Korea from 1950-52.
After Dad’s military service, our parents married in 1954 and stayed in Dubuque for a few years before moving to Dickeyville. Along the way, five kids were born, Marna, Monica, Jimmy, Mary and Michael. There were years of camping, canoeing, hiking and trips in southwest and northern Wisconsin. Dad loved the beauty of Wisconsin and explored its many counties and backroads.
Dad worked at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works from 1959-1987, having worked in many departments over the years. He was proud of his work there. After retirement, Mom and Dad continued their travels and spent time with their grandchildren, taught us all how to play cribbage, several card games, make fudge and brandy old fashioneds.
Dad drove the school bus from Dickeyville to Wahlert for a few years. If the snow caused a delay in the arrival time, Dad would occasionally stop at Sweetheart Bakery to let the students get a donut before school. “You may as well take advantage of this delay.”
Dad was active in his community and was a member of the Dickeyville Fire Department and Rescue Squad for 15 years. Dad was proud of his military service and was active in the local VFW for decades.
Our father was a sweet, kind, gentle, considerate person who put the needs of others before himself. He showered us with love every day. “Have fun” was his advice to us.
He is survived by Marna (Ed) Bulman Hoy, Monica (Ken), Jimmy, Mary (Kurt) Statz, and Michael (Connie); 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dickeyville Fire Department and Rescue Squad.
The family extends a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care they provided.
