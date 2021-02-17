Joseph Michael Blasen Sr., 85, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Saint Columbkille Catholic Church, with Fr. Tom McDermott officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 Saturday until the time of Mass. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is in charge of arrangements. A livestream of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page. Please remember to wear your mask.
He was born in Dubuque on October 21, 1935, the son of Joseph J. and Helen A (Ehrlich) Blasen. He attended Saint Columbkille grade and high school. While at Saint Columbkille he met his high school sweetheart Joan Katherine Hutter. They were such a match that their classmates voted them prom king and queen. They were married on October 1, 1955, and began a loving relationship that would span 60 years and be blessed with 7 children. Sadly, Joan preceded him in death on Feb. 27, 2015.
After graduation, he began his working career with Frank Hardie Advertising. In 1973, he started working for the Dubuque Community School System and continued there until his retirement in 1999. Joe was a great family man, always putting his family first, and was a friend to all.
He is survived by his children, Gary (Alice) Blasen, Julie (George) Sharkey, Joseph (Carol) Blasen Jr., Richard (Judy) Blasen, Greg (Jaime) Blasen, Jay (Julie) Blasen, and Chris (Kristen) Blasen; his 12 grandchildren, Brook, Stacie, Jessica, Shawn, Josh, April, Benjy, Whitney, Natalie, Cade, Coby, and Cohen; 10 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Lincoln, Jaylinn, Jasmine, Carter, Aubrina, Nathan, Joey, Mia, and Ella; his sisters, Mary Lou (Ted) Weeks, Joanne Kiefer, Linda (Bob) Kunkel, and Kathy (Irv) Behnke; brothers, Richard (Kathleen) Blasen and Mike Blasen; a sister-in-law, Barb Blasen; and brothers-in-law, Carl Anglin and Doug Helbing; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan; a brother, William “Bill” Blasen; sisters Luane Anglin and Janet Helbing; and a great-granddaughter, Hannah’s twin Makayla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dubuque.
Joe’s family would like to thank Dr. Matt Kirkendall and his nurse, Kate, along with the staff of Hospice of Dubuque, for all the loving care and friendship they gave to Joe.