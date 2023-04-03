Anna Patricia (McGee) Askam, 101, of Dubuque, formerly of Anamosa, Iowa, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at MercyOne Hospital, in Dubuque.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday April 4, 2023, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service time at our Chapel Stateroom. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website under the obituary for Anna P. Askam, under the video tab starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday April 4, 2023.
A private family burial will be at Wilcox Cemetery, Viola, Iowa.
Anna McGee was born January 14, 1922, in Muscatine, the daughter of Patrick W. and Helen (Long) McGee. She married George Askam on June 10, 1941, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa.
She graduated from Tipton High School and later worked for the Anamosa Community Hospital, retiring in 1985, after 20 years of service. George and Anna enjoyed dancing and camping in their retirement years and spent their winters in Texas.
Survivors include her three sons and daughters-in-law; Jim and Judy, of Cedar Rapids, Kevin and Claire, Texas; Jeff and Robyn, Texas; four daughters Jane Brokaw, Marion; Susan Caswell and Jim, Amber; Mary Beth Smith and Ron, Marion; D’Anna Wink and Steve, Peosta; sixteen grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Cecil and Allen; and husband in 1998.
