Anna Patricia (McGee) Askam, 101, of Dubuque, formerly of Anamosa, Iowa, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at MercyOne Hospital, in Dubuque.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday April 4, 2023, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service time at our Chapel Stateroom. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website under the obituary for Anna P. Askam, under the video tab starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday April 4, 2023.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.