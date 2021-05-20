BELLEVUE, Iowa — George F. Schaub, 88, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Private family services, with military honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273, will be at a later date.
Local arrangements with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
George was born March 23, 1933, in Bellevue, the son of Fred and Anna (Leonard) Schaub.
He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and went on the Honor Flight in 2013.
George first worked for his father and later owned Schaub’s Garage for a combined 67 years, before retiring in 2000. He went on his first wrecker pickup by himself when he was 10 years old.
George married Roberta “Bobbie” Gaylor on July 20, 1952.
He served and was a founding board member of the Bellevue Municipal Utility Board serving 1954-1978.
George and Roberta had the honor serving as Grand Marshalls’ of the Bellevue Heritage Days parade after retiring from Schaub’s Garage.
George enjoyed fishing and giving tractor rides to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved and adored all of his family and cherished the time spent with them for visits and family gatherings. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Roberta “Bobbie” Schaub; children, Beth (Steve) Norpel, Cathy (Willie) Sneller, Karen (Jeff) Stewart and Abby (Rick) Steines; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 more on the way; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Karen (Ed) Sabrowski, John (Ginny) Gaylor and Nancy Gaylor.
George was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Arlo Gaylor.
Condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o George Schaub Family. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.