Donald E. Brandel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Eula B. Fountain, Dubuque — Services: 12 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Tabernacle of Faith Apostolic Church, 801 Garfield Ave., Dubuque.
JaNiece M. Hohmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Thomas E. Kaesbauer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Arthur E. Metz, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, Church of the Resurrection.
Steven L. Meyer, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 19, Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Roger F. Miller, LaMotte, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road, Dubuque.
Annabelle Pearson, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Benjamin R. Schroeder, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday May 19, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler.
Ralph M. Thiltgen, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 12 noon, Tuesday, May 18, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 12 noon, Tuesday, May 18 at the funeral home.
Catherine Thompson, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Tom Tujetsch, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Darlene Wagner-Peters, East Dubuque, Ill. — Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque.
Kellen D. Willis, Key West, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.