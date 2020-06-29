Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
James R. Boyer, East Dubuque, Ill. — Graveside services: 10 a.m. today, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.
Verna Lee Digman, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Carol L. Dobson, Platteville, Wis. — Graveside services: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, Greenwood Cemetery, Plattevile. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville.
June M. Friederick, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Joyce M. Henson, Dubuque — Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 31, Linwood Cemetery.
Joan G. Higley, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Sheila M. Hines, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: After 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
David W. Lawson, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18, the Gathering Place, Manchester.
Robert Massey, Asbury, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Dean E. Thorstenson, Waterville, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, Old West Paint Creek Cemetery, Waukon, Iowa.
Jeremy R. Valentine, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Masonic Temple, Mosaic Lodge #125, 1155 Locust St.
Janet M. Winter-Kenyon, Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.