PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Nancy A. “Nanny” Welty, 69, of Platteville, Wisconsin, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, died on Friday, April 16, 2021.
Nancy was born on September 14, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Frederick and Catherine (Haas) Welty. Nancy graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She worked at the Bridge Restaurant, Dubuque, until she went to work at Bethany Home where she worked for 25 years doing housekeeping.
Nancy greatly enjoyed spending time at the Platteville Senior Center, where she was able to visit with her many friends and participate in the activities.
Music was a very important part to Nancy’s life, she enjoyed the live music at the Senior Center and always had music on at home. Nancy also enjoyed going to the movies, especially scary movies, reading, coloring, dogs, and being outside on a nice day swinging on the porch swing.
She was an avid Packer fan. Nancy also loved to be around children.
Nancy is survived by three siblings, Fred (Renee) Welty, Jody (Clarence “Clem”) Muenster, and Mary (Dwayne) Kaska; her caregiver and niece, Faye Engler; two aunts, Frances Harry and Sally Haas; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathleen Keck; and several aunts and uncles.