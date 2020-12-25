Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Deanne J. Bennett, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Hugo L. Engelken, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Thomas T. Frost, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Jerome L. Koch, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Steve Niedert Sr., Marshalltown, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque.
Alvin Ready, Eastman, Wis. -- Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien, Wis.