Lynn Beauchamp passed away at the age of 81 on February 7, 2023.
He was born on July 11, 1941, to Irvin and Dorothy Beauchamp of Winfield, IA. As the only child, he passed his time by his interest in hunting in the woods and fields behind his childhood home. In high school, he survived a scary car accident caused by a front tire blowout, causing the car he was riding in to spiral in the air, landing upside down. Thankfully, he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, so he was ejected from the vehicle before taking the worst of the crash. His recovery in the hospital is where he met his future wife who was with friends from his class visiting him. He and Mary Jo (Jody) got married June 11, 1961. He later graduated from Wesleyan University and then got his mortuary license from Milwaukee, WI. They moved to Dubuque, IA shortly after, where he worked in the mortuary business for several years. Upon the arrival of his first child (Brad), the unpredictable hours of the mortuary business became the motivator for Lynn to take a correspondence course in Drafting, to which he put to use at John Deere for many years. A couple years later, his 2nd son (Randy) was born. While Lynn and Jody raised a young family, he continued his interest in hunting and trap and target shooting, being a member of Izaak Walton and the Dubuque Rifle and Pistol Club. After he retired from John Deere in 1995, he and Jody became “snowbirds” between Dubuque and Phoenix, AZ, where they enjoyed the nicer winter weather and spending time with grandkids and Jody’s family. Over a year after Jody passed away in 2019, Lynn moved to Scottsdale, AZ full time so his sons could take better care and spend time with him there. While there, Lynn enjoyed time with his sons and grandkids on many occasions.
A private family burial will be held at the Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque, IA.