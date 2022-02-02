FENNIMORE, Wis. — Mildred “Milly” Stephens, 96, of Fennimore, died on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Fennimore United Methodist Church, where services will follow. Burial will take place in Prairie Cemetery in Fennimore.

Tags

Recommended for you