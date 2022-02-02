Mildred Stephens Telegraph Herald guest866 Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FENNIMORE, Wis. — Mildred “Milly” Stephens, 96, of Fennimore, died on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Fennimore United Methodist Church, where services will follow. Burial will take place in Prairie Cemetery in Fennimore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fennimore-wis Grant-county-wis guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today