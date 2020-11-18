ZWINGLE, Iowa — David R. “Red” Phillips, 72, of Zwingle, Iowa, passed away on Thursday afternoon, November 12, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa, from complications of COVID-19 Pneumonia.
Plans to celebrate his life will take place after COVID-19 subsides. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will be at a later date at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Otter Creek, Iowa. The Carson Celebration of Life Center, in Maquoketa, is caring for the family.
David Robert Phillips was born on August 24, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, to David Anthony and Genevieve Loretta (Kennedy) Phillips. He was a 1966 graduate of Maquoketa High School, and had served his country in the Army National Guard. He married Karen Sue Richmann on September 18, 1976, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek, Iowa. Two daughters were born from this union, Jennifer and Rachel.
“Red” was a lifelong self-employed farmer who was born and raised and lived on the family farm in Otter Creek.
He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek, LaMotte Knights of Columbus, Cascade American Legion Post #239, and had served as an Otter Creek Township Trustee for many years.
“Red” enjoyed league bowling, cutting & splitting wood, fishing, and hunting. He will regret missing deer and coyote hunting this season. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved a social gathering and “never met a stranger”.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Karen Sue Phillips, of Zwingle, IA; daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Jones, of Maquoketa, IA, and Rachel (Matt) Kingree, of Brentwood, TN; 3 grandchildren, Gabriella, Grace and Isabella; a sister, Mary (Seiji) Yoshioka, of Ventura, CA; a brother, John (Karen Ann) Phillips, of Rock Island, IL; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane (Sam) Schepers, of Otter Creek, IA, Kay Myatt, of Lost Nation, IA, and Allen (Pam) Richmann, of Lost Nation, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert “Bob” Phillips.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to St. Lawrence Cemetery or the LaMotte Fire and Rescue Squad, in care of the David Phillips Family at Carson Celebration of Life Center, 318 West Pleasant Street, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060.
