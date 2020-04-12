John E. Ehlers, 87, of Dubuque, passed away on April 9, 2020, at Sunnycrest Manor.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens, with military honors accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
John was born June 5, 1932, in Dubuque, the son of John H. and Lorraine (Schmitt) Ehlers.
John married Joan (Hartman) Ehlers in October 1958. They had 6 children: Jackie Cook, Dubuque, Julie (Dave) Wolf, Asbury, Janiece (Mark) Bolender, Cottage Grove, WI, Jeff (Terri) Ehlers, Dyersville, Jane (Dave) Hoeger, Montezuma, Joe (Jen) Ehlers, Epworth.
John has been a longtime resident in Dubuque County. He enjoyed farming in the Cascade, Sherrill and Rickardsville areas. He retired after many years as a Walnut Grove feed salesman. He was also co-owner of the Ritz Restaurant, Dyersville, from 1981 to 1988.
John had a strong faith in God and Jesus as his savior. John enjoyed fishing, singing at family weddings and dances at the fairgrounds. His final years at Sunnycrest Manor he enjoyed singing to his nursing staff and his longtime friends at Sunnycrest Manor.
John is preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Loraine Ehlers; his wife, Joan Ehlers; brothers, Donald and Lloyd; sisters, Helen Ehlers and Mary Ann Fiedler; his grandson, John L. Cook; and nephews, Daniel Ehlers, David Ehlers and Jason Ehlers.
Along with his children, John is also survived by his brothers, Dave, Terry, Chuck; his sisters, Doris “Dorie” Cutter and Betty Schroder; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.