Virl F. Banowetz, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Ronald E. Brandel, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17, with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, Sacred Heart Church.
Marcia K. Broshous, Dubuque — Service: 1 p.m. today, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill.
Michael J. Canevello, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Time of reflection: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Linda J. Davis, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Charles L. Dietz, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the church.
Virginia L. Dimick, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Rayma L. Fisher, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Ivanelle E. Henning, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader, where services will follow at 11 a.m.
Lois E. Houselog, Dubuque — 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, Church of the Nativity. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Dorothy Keith, Mesa, Ariz. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: Noon today at the church.
Beatrice C. Koons, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Joanne Kramer, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 18, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manchester.
James D. Leahy, Chicago, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth, with a Mass of Christian burial to follow.
Robert P. Mescher, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Bryan Moonen, Normal, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bloomington. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the church.
Fern E. Nall, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: noon to 1 p.m. today, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Jean R. Peterson, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 18, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 at First Lutheran Church, McGregor, where services will follow.
Scott Reimer, Dubuque — Service: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Oxus Grotto, 3011 Autumn Drive, and from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Daniel F. Welp, Galena, Ill. — Service: graveside at 11:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Galena.
Donna M. Zimmerman, Durango, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Clements Catholic Church, Bankston. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
