DaLee “Dee” M. Preston, 85, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She died peacefully with her three children by her side.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 10:30 am Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Dee will be 10:30 am Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The family asks that all in attendance wear a mask in honor of Dee’s strong belief everyone should mask, mitigate, and vaccinate.
Dee was born October 9, 1936, in Iowa City, IA, the daughter of William and Theresa May (Hentges) Hoffman. On June 20, 1953, she married Charles Clyde “Chuck” Preston at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died January 3, 2014.
She was a cook for Dubuque Community Schools working at Hempstead and Central Kitchen.
Dee was a lifelong genuine prankster and smart ass who devoted her life to caring for her husband of 60 years and her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Freddy’s Beach, taking spur of the moment road trips, and teasing her husband about his beloved Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include two sons, Michael (Kim) Preston of Jacksonville, FL, and Steven “Ski” Kowalske of Dubuque, IA; one daughter, Michelle Preston of Dubuque, IA; six grandchildren, Olivia, Rena (Mel), Michael Jr. (Becky), Steven Jr. (Angela), Sarah, and Rachel; eight great-grandchildren, Ceondra, Michael III, Charles, Johnny, Venezia, Isabella, Anthony, and Lacee; one sister, Sharlene Wiebold of Seal Beach, CA; one sister-in-law, Ruth Kramer of Durango, IA; one brother-in-law, Herbert Benn of Dubuque, IA; and her best friend of over 80 years, Helen Gourley of Dubuque, IA.
Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, her step-father Victor Seng, one daughter, Lynn Kowalske, father- and mother-in-law, Earl and Leah Preston, and her siblings, Bill, Jeanette, Bob, Burt, and Donna.
The family wishes to thank Paul and Ernie Schmitt and Jerry and Pam Schroeder for their loving care and support.
A memorial has been established to continue Dee’s dedication to caring for family gravesites.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Dee’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.