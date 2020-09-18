Mildred M. “Millie” Gremmels, 94, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Unity Point-Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, at Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the cemetery, and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Dianne Grace, of Hospice of Dubuque, will officiate. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Mildred was born November 27, 1925, in Dubuque, the daughter of Albert and Erma (Calonder) Gremmels. She was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lore, Iowa.
She was a longtime resident of Sunnycrest Manor. Mildred enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, coloring and socializing with her Sunnycrest Manor family. She loved cats, singing church hymns, and being all decked out in her necklaces. Mildred always enjoyed her time with family, and participating in the Sheltered Workshops at ARC. She had a happy disposition and always had a smile on her face.
Mildred is survived by two nieces, Betty (John) Welu, of Dubuque, and Elaine Chesterman, of Centralia. She is also survived by Colleen Chesterman, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; several cousins; and her Sunnycrest Manor family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Irma (Eldon) Koethe and Edna (Ed) Chesterman; and her nephew, Roger Chesterman.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the Ken Calonder family for all of the special things they did for Mildred. They would also like to thank all the people and organizations affiliated with Sunnycrest Manor who made Mildred’s life more meaningful and happy.
Memorials may be made to the Sunnycrest Manor Auxilliary, 2375 Roosevelt St., Dubuque, IA 52001.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.