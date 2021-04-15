FARLEY, Iowa — Russell E. Thompson, 87, of Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home in Farley.
Visitation for Russell will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley.
Services for Russell will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley. Full military honors will be afforded by the Farley American Legion Post No. 656.
He was born November 26, 1933, in La Crosse, Wis., son of Ellsworth and Evelyn (Rogers) Thompson. Russell was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force. On August 25, 1955, he was united in marriage to Patricia M. Tschumper in Hokah, Minnesota. She preceded him in death on October 6, 2012.
Russell was employed as a driver for Ruan Transport for many years.
Russell was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa. He was also a member of the Farley American Legion Post No. 656 and the Teamsters Union Local No. 421 in Dubuque. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching NASCAR and sports, especially the NFL and the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by two children, Cathy (Steve) Olson, and Terry (Roseanne) Thompson, both of Farley; seven grandchildren, Cory (Molly), Chad (Sadie), Chris (Joleen), Cody (Samantha), Justin, Jordon (Yessi) and Jacob Thompson; 12 great-grandchildren, Emily, Aaron, Cole, Tanner, Drew, Byron, Julia, Max, Luke, Eli, Rhett, and Connor; one sister, Yvonne Buben, of Litchfield Park, Ariz.; a sister-in-law, Barb Thompson, of Baldwin, Wis.; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Pat) Tschumper, of Seattle, Wash., and John Thimmesch, of Independence, Iowa; and a special friend, Jeanie Ernzen, of Farley, Iowa.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cheryl A. Thompson, on March 27, 2011; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norbert Tschumper, Marvin Tschumper, Georgian Thimmesch, Connie Tschumper and Bonnie Tschumper.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
The family of Russell would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for all the care and compassion given to Russell.