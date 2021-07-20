SHULLSBURG, Wis. — John “Johnny” A. Redfearn, age 39, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI, after courageously fighting the injuries he sustained in an ATV accident.
He was born on Friday, March 26, 1982, at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI, and was the son of Dennis Redfearn and Joyanne (Teasdale) Redfearn.
John graduated from Shullsburg High School in 2000, where he went on to further his education at Southwest Technical College. Obtaining his Associates degree in Ag Business, he had a passion for farming in the grain and beef industry.
John is survived by his parents at home; his sister, Rachel (Jesse) Smith, of Shullsburg; his niece and nephew, Ali Wineland and Jace Smith; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparent, John (Marian) Redfearn; his maternal grandparents, Don (Charlotte) Teasdale; uncles, Jack and Lyle Redfearn; and one uncle in infancy, Sam Teasdale.
John was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church, the FFA Alumni, and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. He loved farming and enjoying a cold refreshing Old Milwaukee. John also loved taking care of his dogs, Blue and Tug. He always enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends while cherishing the memories that he had made with them.
A funeral service will be held today at 11:00 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist, 226 W. Church St, Shullsburg, with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt, of the Centenary United Methodist Church, and Rev. Bill Vasey, of the Benton Primitive Methodist Church, co-officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation was held Monday, July 19, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in John’s name. Proceeds will be used to establish a memorial scholarship for future farmers education.
The family asks that everyone in attendance wears casual attire.