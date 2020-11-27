Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Suzanne M. Kazda, Boscobel, Wis. — Memorial gathering: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, Century Hall, Wauzeka, Wis.
Lester M. Michels, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Services: Noon today at the church.
Kathleen M. Nachtman, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Arthur Nefzger, Earlville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Earlville.
Linda M. Roling, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue.
Helene K. Sudmeier, Amana, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home, Earlville. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Earlville.