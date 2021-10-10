Loella T. Carter Telegraph Herald Oct 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Iowa — Loella T. Carter, 81, of Bellevue, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.A private family memorial service will be held.Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Bellevue, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bellevue-iowa Jackson-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Former Dubuque fabric store finds new life hosting estate sales Ask Amy: Friend's husband a bull in her china shop Prairie du Chien man sentenced to 20 years for death of 3-year-old 2 sustain life-threatening injuries in Lafayette County crash Sunny skies, big crowds greet return of Galena Country Fair