LANSING, Iowa — Patricia “Patti” Wild, 75, of Lansing, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, and one hour before Mass at the church on Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing. Inurnment will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.