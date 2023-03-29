Robert R. Robinson, 75, of Dubuque died Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Luther Manor.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where a funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery where military rites will be accorded.
Robert was born May 20, 1947 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Leonard and Mae (Geske) Robinson. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1965. Robert served in the US Air Force during the Viet Nam War. He was stationed in Southeast Asia, then Germany and England. He married Ann Macreadie at Nativity Church on July 2, 1970. Robert formerly worked for John Deere. Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and traveling to other countries.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Robinson of Dubuque; daughter, Lisa (Joseph) Tilp of Dubuque; son, Scott R. Robinson of Dubuque; grandchildren, Spenser, Jacob, Aaron, and Ethan Tilp; siblings, Wayne Robinson of Dubuque, Lee (Terri) Robinson of Cedar Rapids and Lynn Kirby of Dubuque; sister in law Marguerite Robinson; and brother in law, Samuel (Pat) Macreadie of England and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gerald; half brother, James Robinson; half sister, Joann Robinson and brothers in law, John Macreadie and Gerald Kirby.
The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Manor and a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care.
