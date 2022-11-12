DURANGO, Iowa — Margaret V. Johnson “Granny”, 100, of Durango, Iowa, passed away on November 9, 2022.
Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00p.m., Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque.Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m., Monday, November 14, 2022 at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor Stephanie Schlimm will officiate. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Margaret was born on August 16, 1922 to Frank and Rose (Oakley) Kruse in Dubuque.
She was united in marriage to Peter J. Johnson on December 25, 1941. He preceded her in death in 1976.
Margaret worked as the city clerk of Durango, Iowa for 52 years.
Margaret was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Over the years, Margaret crocheted numerous “prayer shawls” for St. Luke’s.
Margaret loved to garden and camp over the years. She also enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her children; Margaret Schemmel, Irvin Johnson, and Kevin Johnson; son-in-law, Tom Beversdorf; grandchildren, RosAnne (Terry) Schmitt, James (Denise) Schemmel, Shawn Beversdorf, Jennifer (Daron) Logan, Jeremy (Jamie) Johnson, and Jessica Jarding; great-grandchildren, Travis (Tiffany) Schmitt, Cody Schmitt, Joseph Beversdorf, Jordan Schemmel, Paige (Troy) Thoma, Shane Sullivan, Kaitlyn, Haley, Kirsten, and Dakota Logan, Madison (Kyle) Duhman, Isabella, Chloe, Mia, Brody, and Chase Johnson; great-great-grandchildren, Aurora and Avaya Schmitt, Amara, Becket, and Emery Thoma, and Rylee Duhman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Evelyn Beversdorf; son-in-law, James Schemmel; grandson, Joseph Johnson; great-granddaughter, Jenna Logan. She was also preceded in death by her siblings; Gilbert (Lenora) Kruse, Arthur (Emma) Kruse, Edward (Lenora) Kruse, Teresa (Julius) Dausner, Edna (Edmond) Henkels, Alice (Roy) Dalbkermeyer, Doris (Alfred) Trieweiler, and Helen (Joseph) Bellman.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
