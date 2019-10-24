SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Eugene “Moon” Mullen, age 84, of rural Shullsburg, Wis., passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
He was born in Benton, Wis., on July 8, 1935, the son of Marvin and Rose (Randecker) Mullen. Moon attended Mullen Grade School and graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1954. He was united in marriage for 58 years to Patricia Hammer on February 14, 1961, in Shullsburg. He lived in Shullsburg all his life, where he farmed on the family farm. Following his high school graduation, Moon hauled milk cans to a Hazel Green factory and for Pet Milk. He later bought his own bulk tank truck when he went to work for himself. Moon also worked for McMorhan Trucking and Babler Trucking, from which he retired.
Moon is survived by his wife, Patricia Mullen, of rural Shullsburg; six children, Carolyn (Vance Tracy) Mullen, of Monroe, Connie Mullen, of Belleville, Jon Mullen, of Evansville, Jim Mullen, of Prairie du Sac, Jay (Michelle) Mullen, of Belleville, and Nick Mullen of Shullsburg; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Rose Mullen; his wife’s parents, Elmer and Margaret Hammer; one sister, Barbara Mae Wymore; three brothers-in-law, Keith Wymore, Jerry Schardt and Curt Page, Jr.; one sister-in-law, Helen Page; and many aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 226 W. Church Street, with Rev. Stanton Bockwaldt officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg from 10 until 11:45 a.m.
Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.