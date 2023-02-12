The family of Pamela M. Bennett of Dubuque, is saddened to announce her passing on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the age of 63.
There will be a celebration of Pam’s life for family and friends on Tuesday February 14th from 11-2 p.m. at the Dubuque Pizza Ranch.
Pam, daughter of Gene and Madonna (Steffen) Kopp, was born on May 9,1959 in Dubuque, Iowa. After graduating from Hempstead High School, she moved out West and had a successful sales career. She returned to Dubuque in 1988 and met her partner in life Terry Healy. The two have been together ever since. Pam has two daughters, Shannon and Sherri, who were the light of her life.
Pam will be forever remembered for her contagious smile that could light up a room and her ability to make conversation with just about anyone. She was very creative and loved making jewelry, crafting and taking on DIY projects.
Pam was also a fantastic cook, famous for her German potato salad, chicken pot pies and festive enchiladas and margaritas. She enjoyed going out to eat with family, spending time at Eagle Point Park and taking drives down by the river.
As a two time cancer survivor, Pam was a fighter who always faced her health challenges head on. We are truly heartbroken losing Pam, but have peace knowing that she is no longer suffering.
Those left to cherish Pam’s memory include: Her partner of 35 years, Terry Healy, Dubuque IA; 2 Daughters, Shannon Bennett, New Hampton, IA and Sherri Healy, Belmont, CA; Her granddaughters, Katelyn and Ashlyn Gross; Her siblings, Debbie (Bill) Teasdall, California, Patti (Don) Singer, Arizona Steve (Jan) Kopp, Dubuque, IA, and Mary Ann (Doug Keffler) Kopp, Arizona.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Danny Kopp and Jeff Kopp.
Pam’s family would like to thank her entire medical team, especially Dr. Angela Kelley, for all her care and support throughout Pam’s health journey. They would also like to thank the Dubuque Police Department and Behr Funeral Home for their professionalism and kindness. Also a big heartfelt thank you to family friends Liz and Adams Martin for all their love and support.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Pam’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Pam Bennett family.
