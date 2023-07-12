PEOSTA, Iowa — Donald J. Koopmann, 82, of Peosta, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.

