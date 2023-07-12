PEOSTA, Iowa — Donald J. Koopmann, 82, of Peosta, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Don will be 10:00 am Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta with Father Michael Schueller as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the Iowa Army National Guard.
Donald was born June 17, 1941, in Dyersville, IA, the son of Alfred L. and Evelyn Kruse Koopmann. He graduated from St. Boniface High School, New Vienna, IA in 1959 and then enlisted in Iowa Army National Guard. Following his time in the National Guard, he began a 35 year career at John Deere Dubuque Works, where he retired from on Nov. 1, 2000. His favorite assignment was driving tractors in the shipping yard.
Don grew up on his family’s farm in New Vienna, so he was used to early morning hours and hard work. He carried that with him through the rest of his life. He liked to stay busy around the house with lawn mowing, shoveling and car washing often helping his neighbors and friends.
Don put the same amount of energy into his family and friends. He had many lifelong friends and constantly made new ones, especially during the winter months they spent in Florida. He was a lifelong jokester and receiver of many pranks.
Don enjoyed water and snow skiing, fishing, playing cards, golfing, and rooting for the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. He found a love of biking after retirement and enjoyed training rides with friends and several years of RAGBRAI. Don, to date, took daily 5-mile walks in the neighborhood stopping along the way to visit.
On February 4, 1967, he married Sandra Mary Tilp in Dubuque. Don, Sandy and their daughters spent summers with close family friends on the Mississippi, at Delhi, the Ozarks and traveling the United States and Canada. So, so many special memories were created throughout the years.
Don took an active role as husband, father, and grandfather. He helped around the house, often cooking supper when both he and Sandy worked since he got home first. After supper they would have a lively discussion about who got to do the dishes rather than who got to sit down and relax. He was a proud and protective father of his daughters all throughout his life. They knew he would come to the rescue when they needed help or just his shoulder to cry on. He took care of things.
The grandchildren were the light of his life. He carried them on his shoulders, helped feed, diaper, teach and played with them. Just recently he told his grandson that none of his grandchildren will ever pay for a meal if he is around. Once, while his daughter was ill and son-in-law was away for work, he took care of the three young grandchildren at their house. He had scheduled phone calls once a week with his youngest granddaughter to this day.
Don lived and loved fiercely without a moment to waste.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy; two daughters, Pam (Terry) Hinman of Iowa City, and Jolene (Rich) Finley of Johnston, IA; six grandchildren, Lydia, Alexis, and Jack Hinman, Kyla and Austin Finley, and Jessica Greenfield; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Anthony (Eldora) Koopmann and Jim (Doris) Koopmann, both of Dyersville, IA; two sisters, Joyce (Mark) Westhoff of Petersburg, IA, and Mary Heims of Monticello, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Lloyd Heims.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States, Veterans Freedom Center, and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Don’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.