Kenneth W. Hines Telegraph Herald Mar 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kenneth W. Hines, 71, of Dubuque, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.Private family services will be held.Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today UPDATE: Authorities ID Dubuque County Jail inmate who died after being found unresponsive With restaurant demolished, new retail store coming to Dyersville Dubuque business owner receives statewide entrepreneurship award Paxton J. Hummel Company shut Dubuque COVID-19 testing site after cited at highest level for issues