SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Shirley D. Morrissey, 83, of Shullsburg, WI passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
A private family burial will be held at St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Shullsburg, WI, where military honors will be accorded for her husband, Bill. A Celebration of Life will be held for both Bill & Shirley on Saturday, March 7th, from 12:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. at Banfield’s Swiss Haus in Cuba City, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Shirley was born June 6, 1936, to Walter and Mildred (Hoffman) Frazer in Paris Township, Wisconsin. She worked on the farm with her family. Shirley attended the Red School and graduated from Cuba City High School.
She met Bill Morrissey at Moonlights Garden. They were married on February 12, 1955, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg and together raised a family of eleven children. Bill and Shirley worked and farmed on Silverthorn Ranch with their family for many years. She worked in the family business all her life, taking gravel orders. She knew almost all her customers by voice or phone number, loving to talk with them on the phone.
She was a devoted, loving mother and wife who loved her children and their families deeply. She loved playing cards and visiting with friends and family. Bill and Shirley loved traveling. They traveled much of the world, especially returning to Japan and visiting Vietnam. They spent many years in Hawaii during the winter, where they made many dear friends in Honolulu, whom they hold dear in their hearts. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Shirley is survived by 11 children: Marilyn Breed, Carolyn (Donald) Allendorf, Steven (Sandy Peart) Morrissey, Casey (Mary) Morrissey, Jacqueline (Philip) Austin, John (Darcy) Morrissey, Sandra (Todd) Walowit, Bill (Sheila) Morrissey Jr., George (Tammy) Morrissey, Rose (Dennis) Voigts and Jason (Farrah) Morrissey; 26 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and a sister, Dorothy Dickey of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill (September 29, 2019); in-laws and a son-in-law, Gordy Breed.
In lieu of plants & flowers, condolences may be sent to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.