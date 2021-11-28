HARPERS FERRY, Iowa — Terry J. Lang, 72, of Harpers Ferry, died on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Mary’s Church in McGregor, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow. Burial will be in Wauzeka Cemetery in Wauzeka, Wis.

Garrity Funeral Home, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., is assisting the family.

