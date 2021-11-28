Terry J. Lang Telegraph Herald Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HARPERS FERRY, Iowa — Terry J. Lang, 72, of Harpers Ferry, died on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Mary’s Church in McGregor, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow. Burial will be in Wauzeka Cemetery in Wauzeka, Wis.Garrity Funeral Home, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mcgregor-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today