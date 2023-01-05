PEOSTA, Iowa — Eldon Duaine Schmitt ended his 92 year journey with us on Jan. 2, 2023 at Accura Healthcare with 3 generations of family by his side.
To celebrate this long life a visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 6, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, IA. A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 at Holy Family, New Mellery with Msgr. Toale officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Eldon was born in Richardsville, October 13, 1930, to Frank and Mary (Weideman) Schmitt. He received his 7th grade education at country schools in Epworth and Graf. 73 years ago on November 16, 1949, he married Patricia Joan McCarthy at St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
He worked for the Dubuque Packing Company for 32 years and was very proud of the fact that in all that time he was only late twice.
He farmed, starting out in Graf and the last 55 years in Peosta. He was known for selling stock hogs and Hereford bulls. Daddy was a very mild-mannered guy, never showing much emotion, except when chasing pigs, where the volume went up and the vocabulary turned much more colorful. If they pushed him too far, he also had a butcher shop.
He loved a good card game. Mom always said that he cut his teeth on a deck of cards. Euchre, poker, Blackjack at the casino, he loved it all, even the rummy games we had up until a week ago.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joan. Daughters Patti (Gary) Steffen, Cascade, Vicki (Phil) Steffen, Zwingle, Wanda (Dan) Loewen, Baldwin. Grandchildren, Jen (Brian) Hazer, Nicole (Brian) Turnis, Bernard, Amanda (Jim) Trumm, Cascade, Brooke (Jake) LaChance, Deerfield, WI, Bridgette Steffen, Cedar Rapids, Shane (Tiffany) Steffen, Bellevue, Jesse (Traci) Loewen, Cascade, Lee (Ben) Symonds, Ely, Tanner (Cortney) Loewen, Cascade, Cale (Micaela) Loewen, Cedar Rapids. 29 Great-grandchildren. Siblings, Arnita Erickson, Verlyn Schmitt, In-laws, Virgil Hammerand, Mary Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Father and Mother-in-law, William and Anna McCarthy, Siblings, Marie (Kelly) Even, Evelyn (Elmer) Lucas, Salena (Dale) Watters, Leo Schmitt, Lavern (Lil) Schmitt, Jerome (Josephine) Schmitt, Geneva Arlen, Luella Hammerand, Doris Schmitt. In-Laws, Bob Erickson, Bill (Alice) McCarthy, Bob (Doreen) McCarthy, Orland (Melita) McCarthy, Lorraine (Red) Walsh, Justin (Mary Jane) McCarthy, Ann (Louie) Heacock, Eileen McCarthy, Arvel Smith.
In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, please take some time to spend with an elderly person to ease their loneliness.
The family would like to thank Dr. Christopher Stille for the time and attention he gave Daddy. Also, Accura Healthcare (Shady Rest) for the compassionate care they give Mom, which eased Daddy’s mind and the wonderful care and friendship they gave him this last month and also showed us when we were there.
