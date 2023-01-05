PEOSTA, Iowa — Eldon Duaine Schmitt ended his 92 year journey with us on Jan. 2, 2023 at Accura Healthcare with 3 generations of family by his side.

To celebrate this long life a visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 6, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, IA. A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 at Holy Family, New Mellery with Msgr. Toale officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

