Kelsey Marie Caspersen, 30, of Dubuque, died at home after a brief illness.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Kelsey was born on July 13, 1990, in Dubuque, the daughter of Rick and Linda (Hedrick) Caspersen. She was a spoiled only child, and she took every advantage of it! Kelsey graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 2008, and from University of Dubuque in 2013 with a degree in Criminal Justice. She did not get a chance to put that degree to use. Kelsey worked at various retail businesses, and most recently at The Point Café. She loved working with people. Kelsey loved music. She enjoyed cooking, and her dream was to open a restaurant with her dad, Rick.
Kelsey is survived by her mom, Linda, who was her best friend and vice-versa; her two furry companions, Mila and Chanel; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her dad, Rick, in 2018; and her grandparents, Frank and Helen Hedrick, Irvin Caspersen, and Lee and Patrick Brady.
You will be missed, sweet girl. You were always looking for your path in life with many obstacles you had to overcome. Rest in peace, Honey.