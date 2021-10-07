BENTON, Wis. — Delmer L. Walton, 85, of Benton, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery in Benton. A public visitation for friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. — 1:15 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Delmer was born on May 25, 1936 in Shullsburg, Wisconsin, the son of John and Hazel (Hocking) Walton. He married Rose Piper on September 26, 1964 at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton. She preceded him in death on October 2, 2010.
Delmer graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1954 and worked his first job at the Shullsburg Creamery hauling canned milk and working as a cheesemaker before he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1961. He was stationed in Germany during the Berlin Crisis and enjoyed sharing fond memories of the friendships he made and the good times he had in Munich during Oktoberfest. Upon returning to the States in 1963, he worked as a Blast Driller in Eagle Picher Mine in Shullsburg before starting his career as an Assembler at John Deere in Dubuque, Iowa, where he worked for 30 years before retiring.
He took great pride in his family, and could always be seen in the bleachers of the local sporting events with a bag of popcorn in hand, cheering loudly and proudly for his kids and grandkids. He was also seen regularly at his local racetrack cheering on his grandson. Delmer was an avid Cubs and Vikings fan and always remained loyal even when they weren’t at their best. He found enjoyment in working out and running with his beloved dogs and was very proud of competing in the Crazy Legs Classic 8k Run at nearly 80 years old. Delmer spent many hours in the garage sharing his love for cars with his boys. He especially enjoyed listening and singing to oldies and hot-rodding around in his 1954 Mercury. He carried his adoration for music onto the dance floor every chance he could, where he was always joined by his daughters-in-law, doing their best to keep up with him doing the twist.
Delmer was a kind, caring and selfless man, giving to anyone in need and asking nothing in return. He was loved and respected within the community and served as a role model to many, young and old. There was no greater supporter of family, friends and community than Delmer. His enormous heart, warm smile, bright outlook and genuine appreciation of life will be greatly missed.
Survivors include four sons, Terry (Rosalee) Walton and Todd Walton, both of Benton, Tim (Lynne) Walton, Verona, WI, and Tony (Joy) Walton, Sun Prairie, WI; 11 grandchildren, Amanda Walton, Theresa (Brandon) Ingersoll, Jonathon Walton, Courtney Walton, Jacob Walton, Kyle Walton, Alexander Henson, Sawyer Walton, Dylan Walton, Lindsey Walton and Tyler Walton; and two great-grandchildren, Parker Ingersoll and Laken Ingersoll.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Cora Wonders, Hazel Spore, Dorothy Lancaster, Marietta Gleason, and Mildred Hall; and five brothers, James Walton, Leslie Walton, Lloyd Walton, Tom Walton, and Arnold Walton.
In lieu of flowers, a Delmer L. Walton Memorial Fund has been established.
