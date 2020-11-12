PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Angela (Ann) Farnum, age 98, of Prairie du Chien, passed away peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien.
She was born November 5, 1922, in Guttenberg, IA, the daughter of Andrew and Gertrude (Miller) Petsche. She married William Farnum on October 4, 1942 in Palmyra, MO. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2000.
In her younger years, Babe — as she was known by her siblings — worked at DBQ Packing Co. and Battery Factory, in Dubuque. Then, in 1968, they moved to Prairie du Chien where they owned and operated Hilldale Dairy until their retirement. She was a loving grandma and great-grandma.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Esther) Farnum, Dan (Patricia) Farnum, Diann (William) McDonald, Donna (Mike) Steiner; 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Bud (Nancy) Petsche, Donna (Bill) Steger, Bob (Mary) Petsche, Judy (Joe) Kramer, David Petsche; and sister-in-law, Arlene Petsche.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter and son-in-law, Della and Ken Hoskins; her twin sister, Althea Bauer Freiburger; siblings, Leon Petsche, Marvin Petsche, Wilbur Petsche, Elroy Petsche, Harlan Petsche and Patricia Petsche.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, with interment to follow in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating. Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.