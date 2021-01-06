Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Thomas L. Boots, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Celebration of life: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Portside Bar and Supper Club, Harpers Ferry. Services: 11 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Richard A. Budden, Petersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Ann M. Duehr, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhoff, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, Resurrection Church, Dubuque.
Bernadine F. Freymiller, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Services: 7 p.m. today at the church.
Donald J. Johnson, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fillmore, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 1:30 p.m. today at the church.
William R. Kelly, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, St. Joseph Church, Key West, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Susan K. Klostermann, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Viola M. McCartney, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 7, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: Noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Marion E. Moses, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo.
Helen A. Rodham, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Charles Wiederholt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Our Lady of the Assumption, Beloit, Wis.; 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green; and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church.