Loren Roger Hefel, age 53, of Dubuque, formerly of Guttenberg, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 29, 1966 in Dubuque, the son of Emmet and Darlene (Auderer) Hefel.
Loren received his education and graduated from Guttenberg High School. Loren worked at All American Homes and Lumber Specialties before his illness. Loren was a humble and yet stubborn soul who enjoyed being with family and friends and riding his motorcycle. We will all miss his sense of humor and that grin.
Loren is survived by his father Emmet Hefel; sister, Ellen Walczyk; brother Brian Hefel and many other relatives and friends.
Loren was preceded in death by his daughter Emma Hefel and mother Darlene Hefel.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.