STOCKTON, Ill. — Delores Eileen Reifsteck, formerly of Hanover, spent her last day surrounded by her five favorite people and her two favorite dogs before passing peacefully away on January 29, 2023. She went by many names over her nearly 100 years of life: “Cotton”, “Lo”, “Ma”, “Grandma” and her favorite, “GG”. She loved travel adventures, spending time talking to friends and family and learning about their lives, and playing with dogs of any kind. She loved eating food, especially dessert, and especially more than one. She enjoyed reading, praying the rosary, puzzles, and card games, up until the last couple of years when advanced dementia stole her from us. Even then, she loved winning stuffed animals at Bingo and lining them up on her windowsill. Her family will always remember her as a sweet, funny, optimistic and positive person who was always grateful for time with them, and feel fortunate to have had her with us for so long.
She was born April 23, 1923 to Gustave and Sarah Jane (Starkey) Schmitt, and “Quituated” high school at age 14 to go to work. When she was 20, she said, “I just wanted to do something different. My Sister, Henrietta went. I figured, What the Heck? I might as well go too!” From Fort Des Moines, IA she enlisted in the United States Army to be a part of the war effort in Europe during World War II. She was deployed to England, France, and Germany where she worked as a teletype and printing press operator. Her off time was spent traveling and meeting new friends with whom she had adventures including roller-skating at the club. After the war, she returned home, where she married Edward Otto Reifsteck, of Hanover, Illinois. The couple had two children, Ed (“Butch”) and Judi, and many dogs. They had many happy years spent with their many sisters, brothers, cousins, nephews, and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, her daughter, Judith Reifsteck of East Dubuque, and her grandson, Benjamin Edward Reifsteck of Lena.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Margaret Reifsteck of Lena, her granddaughter, Dr. Mary Frances Barthel (Ryan Pabisiak) of Quincy, Illinois, and two great-granddaughters, Allison Maria Barthel, and Lily Kathryn Barthel, both of Quincy, Illinois.
A celebration of her long and full life will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church in Hanover, IL. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am. with a visitation to be held from 9:30 am until time of service.
Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Hanover, IL with military honors to take place.
