Anna Louise Loeffelholz, 75, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on February 17, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church with Rev. Steven Garner officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 4:00 p.m. Please remember to wear your mask and if you are unable to attend a live stream of the funeral mass will be on the funeral home Facebook Page.
Anna was born on January 22, 1946, in Dubuque, IA the daughter of Emil and Loretta (Stecher) Buscher. She attended Holy Ghost Elementary School and graduated from Wahlert High School in 1964.
On July 29, 1967, she married Michael Loeffelholz at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She worked as a seamstress, sold Mary Kay Cosmetics and worked as a Paraprofessional for the Dubuque Community School District. Above all, Anna was a homemaker and loving mother.
Anna was a devoted wife and mother; she was kind, nurturing, spirited and incredibly selfless. Her children were her world, and her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Her catholic faith and trust in Jesus Christ were easily evident by how she lived her life. From family to strangers, she always welcomed everyone with a bright smile and heart full of love and compassion. She will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Heaven has gained a beautiful soul.
Anna is survived by her husband, Michael; children Mark (Kathy) Loeffelholz, Jason (Kelsi) Loeffelholz, and Amber (Clint) Ruden; grandchildren Tim & Brooke Finn, Carter Loeffelholz, Jadyn Loeffelholz and Hanah Ruden.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Robert, James, Richard and Marjorie; a nephew David Riniker and a niece Michelle Donar.
The family would like to thank the University of Iowa Hospital and Mayo Clinic for their care and love to Anna. A special thank you to Tim from Palliative Care, the nurses of Hospice of Dubuque, Leonard Funeral Home and Holy Spirit Parish for all their care and kindness they have shown Anna and her family.
