Kenneth Carl Nauman, 74, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, where a parish vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Dubuque, with Rev. Monsignor Thomas Toale as celebrant. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post #6 and the Tri-State Vietnam Veterans.
Born November 4, 1944, in Dubuque, he was the son of Albert and LaVera (Freihoefer) Nauman. On July 10, 1971, he married Marilyn Hansen in Dubuque, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral. He was a 1962 graduate of Wahlert High School.
He was a U. S. Army veteran, serving as a medic in Vietnam from 1966 until 1967. Ken worked at Dubuque Packing Company, and later worked at the U. S. Post Office as a postal clerk for 25 years.
He was a member of St. Raphael’s Cathedral, Catholic Order of Foresters, Knights of Columbus Council #510, Tri-State Vietnam Veterans, Amvets and American Legion Post #6. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, and an Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball fan. He was a strong supporter of all his children and grandchildren’s activities. He loved country and polka music, playing euchre, gardening and the great outdoors. He was always there with a “dad” joke. Dad will be remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart and willingness to help others.
Survivors include, Marilyn; his five children, Deana Kueter, of Kansas City, Mo., Allen (Crystal) Nauman, of Dubuque, Steven Nauman of Lawrence, Kan., Sara Nauman, of Kansas City, Mo., and Gina (Chad) Wilming, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; three grandchildren, Noah Kueter, Chase Nauman and Brodie Wilming; one brother, Eugene (Carole) Nauman, of Dubuque; and three sisters, Dianne (Gene) Finzel, of Bellevue, Iowa, Marlene (Ken) TeKippe, of Key West, Iowa, and Janice (Terry) Smith, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Carla.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Luther Manor and Clarke Physical Therapy for their loving care of our dad.
