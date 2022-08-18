Anna M. Riniker, age 72, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:35 a.m., on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation. To celebrate Anna’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date following cremation.

Anna was born on October 16, 1949, at home in Rickardsville, Iowa, daughter of Martin and Ida (Clapham) Breitbach.

