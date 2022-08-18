Anna M. Riniker, age 72, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:35 a.m., on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation. To celebrate Anna’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held following the visitation at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Anna was born on October 16, 1949, at home in Rickardsville, Iowa, daughter of Martin and Ida (Clapham) Breitbach.
Anna was born, raised and attended school in Rickardsville. When she got older she went to work at several places including The Chateau, The Avalon, Burger Express, Wendy’s and Hardee’s. It was while she was a dishwasher at The Chateau that one of her co-workers saw her brand new car and asked if she would take him for a spin in it. Turns out that car ride would lead to a 40 year relationship with the love of her life, Daniel Baumgartner. The couple loved spending time together and keeping Dan in line quickly became one of Anna’s favorite hobbies. She also enjoyed watching Law and Order and her soap operas, with The Young and the Restless and General Hospital being her go to shows. She and Dan also enjoyed making special memories together and taking regular trips to the ice cream shop. Anna was a very special lady and she will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Anna’s memory include husband, Daniel D. Baumgartner, Dubuque, IA; 2 sons, Danny M. Baumgartner and Chris M. (Stephanie Grant) Baumgartner, both of Dubuque, IA; 4 grandchildren, Adrianna, Kollin, Kylee and Landon; her sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” (Bob) Petsche, Osterdock, IA and Sue Weber, St. Donatus, IA; her in-laws, Gary Bockenstedt, Asbury, IA, Roger Koos, Cascade, IA and Martin Baumgartner, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Mary Bockenstedt, Rita Koos, Dolores Breitbach; and her brothers-in-law, Richard Weber and Max Baumgartner.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Anna’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Anna Riniker Family.
