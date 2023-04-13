Kimberly Ann Larson, 64, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully at Bethany Home on April 11, 2023.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, with Rev. Matthew Agee officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.
Kim was born August 28,1958 in Keokuk, IA to Robert and Delores Crockett. She graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, IA in 1976 and went on to attend the University of Iowa where she earned her teaching degree graduating in 1980. On November 28, 1987 she married Loren G. Larson in Clinton, IA. Together, they settled in Dubuque where they started a family. Kim ran the Country Kitchen restaurant for many years until 2008. She thoroughly enjoyed working with all of the customers and employees. Kim loved to travel, shop, golf, play bridge and attend her kid’s various activities. She had a special love of the Iowa Hawkeyes and attended many football and basketball games over the years. Through a myriad of serious illnesses Kim always kept a positive attitude and never lost her sense of humor. As a couple Kim and Loren lived their vows and loved each other unconditionally in sickness and in health. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family who are thankful for the extra time that they were given with her.
She is survived by her children, Alexander Larson and Elizabeth Larson; brother David (Jeannine) Crockett; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Loren G. Larson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
Kim’s family would like to extend a special thank you to her doctors at Mayo Clinic and Medical Associates, Hospice of Dubuque and especially Bethany Home for their wonderful, compassionate care given to her over the last 4 years.
