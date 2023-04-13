Kimberly Ann Larson, 64, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully at Bethany Home on April 11, 2023.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, with Rev. Matthew Agee officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.

