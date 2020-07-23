MANCHESTER, Iowa — Robert L. Weber, 80, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospice House, Hiawatha, Iowa, with his family by his side.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time when extended family and friends may all attend. Private interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Holy Cross, Iowa. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.
Robert aka “Big Boy” was born February 18, 1940, in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of Leander and Rita (Steffen) Weber. He attended school and entered the work force. On August 29, 1961, Robert married the love of his life, Alice Mae Roling, in Holy Cross, Iowa. Three children were born into this marriage. He then built Weber Transport, farmed and was a Trucker. Robert loved to hunt, fish, woodwork, attend the grandchildren’s events, eat ice cream and play cards. He was best known for bringing a smile to people’s faces along with his good-natured ribbing. In his years after Alice passed, he enjoyed living in his motor home and wintering away from Iowa in Texas, Florida and especially Arizona.
Robert is survived by three children, Nancy Jo (Greg) Henn, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kevin (Amy) Weber, of Valdez, Alaska, and Kelly (Marvin) Wulfekuhle, of Manchester; eight grandchildren, Amy, Nicole (Mitch Schneider, Fiance) and Ashley Henn, Madison and Hunter Weber, Josh (Jessica) Wulfekuhle, Rachel (Chris) Roney and Nicholas Wulfekuhle; one great-grandchild, Ian Roney; six siblings, Charlie (JoAnn) Weber, Mary (James) Ludwig, Ralph (Judy) Weber, David (Karen) Weber, Pat (Roy) Nelson, and Maggie (Kevin) McDonald; brothers-in-law, Marvin (Gerri) Roling, Jim (Susie) Roling, Bob (Alice) Roling, Gene (LuAnn) Roling, Dennis (Sue) Roling and Gary (Nancy) Roling.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Alice Mae Weber; his parents, Leander and Rita Weber; Alice’s parents, Leonard and Marcella Roling; and his sister-in-law, Karen Weber.
Please share a memory of Robert at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.