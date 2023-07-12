Loras Gene Finn Jr., 81, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on July 5th, 2023, at home.
Friends and family may visit from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday July 14th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Funeral Service will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Charlie Tharp officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #6. Interment will be on Saturday July 15th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, IA.
Loras was born on September 9th, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Loras F. and Mary Ellen (Holdren) Finn Sr. He attended N.I.T.I. in Peosta. He married Jean M. Fury on October 26th, 1963, in Dubuque.
Loras was a retired carpenter who worked for Conlon Construction for 25 years. He also worked for John Deere Dubuque Works and Dubuque Packing Company. He honorably and proudly served for his country in the United States Air Force and in the United States Air Force Reserve. He was a member of the Grace Christian Church. He truly loved his church family and Pastors Steve and Marty Hansel.
Recommended for you
Loras lived his life by the following scripture: (Acts 20:35) “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” He was the most generous, kind, and gentle soul who left a lasting impact on everyone he met. Once you were his friend, you were his friend for life. He loved God, his family, and his country. He adored his soulmate, Jean, from the moment they met 67 years ago. He was amazed by all of God’s creations, from the stars in the sky to the wildlife he fed daily. He always made sure no one left his house empty handed. He never refused anyone that needed help.
Loras is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Jean M. (Fury) Finn, his children Laura (Luis) Soto, Lisa (Scott) Sievers, Kelly (Scott) Zillig, Patrick (Diana) Finn and Sean (Carrie) Schoenberger, his grandchildren Leah (Will Holl) Fern, Jamie (Cory Long) Fern, Zach Soto, Zeke Soto, Elijah (Vanessa Fong) Soto, Mary (Connor) Ehlers, Brianna Soto, Jacob (Audrey Hinz) Soto, Keondrick Schoenberger, Gavin Schoenberger, Faith Soto, Derrick Schoenberger, and Kamilah Finn, great grandchildren Charlie Crow, Chloe Crow, Lucas Long, Logan Long and Tilly Ehlers, his brother and best friend Thomas (Kathy) Finn, sisters Mary Katherine Finn, Denise Schoenberger and Ellen (bob) Vandermuellen, brothers-in-law William (Martha) Fury, Patrick (Rochelle) Fury, Rick Fury and Thomas Fury, sisters-in-law Ann Gebhart, Karen (Denny) Hanson, Mary Fury, Patty Fury, and Victoria Fury, his other family members Jess Fern, Connie Truitt, Mary Bender, Ann Freiburger, many nieces and nephews, and his neighbors Judy & Tom Green and Mike & Laurie Rogan, and his beloved dog Minnie.
He was preceded in death by his parents Loras F. and Mary Ellen Finn, his mother and father-in-law John and Eileen Fury, siblings Dr. Bill (Marty) Finn, Patricia Finn, Marsha Finn, Jack (Kay) Finn, Shirley (Larry) Oglesby, Michael Finn, and Agnes Finn, his in-laws Roger Cheever, Donald Schoenberger, Jimmy Fury, Michael Fury, Jack Fury, Dave Gebhart, Kay (Tom) Metz, and nieces and nephews Debbie Cashman, Jackie Fitzgibbons, Michelle McGhee, Donald Schoenberger Jr., Katie McIntyre, Connie Fury, Nathan Fury, Justin Fury, and Katie Metz Anderson.