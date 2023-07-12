Loras Gene Finn Jr., 81, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on July 5th, 2023, at home.

Friends and family may visit from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday July 14th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A Funeral Service will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Charlie Tharp officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #6. Interment will be on Saturday July 15th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, IA.

Recommended for you