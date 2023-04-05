ST. CATHERINE, Iowa — Louis R. “Butch” Manders, 78, of St. Catherine, Iowa, passed away on March 31, 2023 at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday April 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Donatus Catholic Church with Father David Ambrosy officiating.
Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday April 10, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a wake service starting at 3:45 p.m.
Louis was born on April 7, 1944 in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Louis and Bendina (Rubel) Manders. He married Patricia Breth at Grandview United Methodist Church on June 1, 2001.
Louis was a carpenter his whole life and owned and operated Manders Construction Company. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing, and loved spending time with his family and friends — especially at the Friday night bonfires.
Louis is survived by his wife Pat, son Rick (Sherry) Manders of Granbury, TX, step-daughters Tammy (Patrick) Leftridge of Valles Mines, MO, and Lynn (Idder) Elrghachi of Tamarac, FL, 13 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren, and sisters Patty (Fritz) Ames, Mary (David) Jacobsmeyer, and Charlotte (Tom) Pfeiffer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Nicole Peters, step-daughter Lisa Brown-VanArsdale, grandson Louis Manders, and sister Lois Sweeney.
