ST. CATHERINE, Iowa — Louis R. “Butch” Manders, 78, of St. Catherine, Iowa, passed away on March 31, 2023 at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday April 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Donatus Catholic Church with Father David Ambrosy officiating.

