GALENA, Ill. — Constance Marie Basso née Byrne passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Her endearing Irish spirit, faith, and positive attitude helped her fight a courageous battle with cancer for over 23 years. She was the loving daughter of Cornelius and Lena Byrne of Chicago, IL. She attended Loretta High School where she met lifelong friends. After High School and a short stint in college, she soon married Tony Basso. They moved several times during their 44 years of marriage forging many great friendships and finally planted their roots in Galena, Illinois.
They once again met wonderful friends and submerged themselves in the Community. Tony was always the life of the party. However, when he passed, Connie’s true personality began to shine. She soon took over his role with her sense of humor and fun-loving attitude always with a twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes. Her family has wonderful memories and funny stories to last a lifetime. She loved to travel, golf with the tea bags, visit and spend time with friends and family, and volunteer for her church. Her most cherished contribution was the work she did through St. Michaels in developing an ESL (English as a second language) program for various individuals in the community. She called herself a superintendent where she secured volunteers to teach, enjoyed meeting and helping many families from raising money, finding jobs, and furnishing their homes. If anyone needed a couch, TV, rug, or anything -you could probably find it in her garage. She always said yes when people would call her asking her if she needed their donated items. Before Christmas, she was able to gather enough energy to attend the Spanish Mass at St. Michaels even though she was feeling fairly weak. She entered the room waving and smiling and friends were elated to see her.
She is survived by her three loving daughters, Kathy Klingen (Tom), Carol Ogorchock, Susan Miles (Randy), cherished grandchildren Nick Klingen (Frances), Tony Klingen, Mekenna (Nate) Peterson, Mia Ogorchock, Kayshe Miles, Julia Ogorchock, and great-granddaughter Farrah Klingen, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. Connie is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Tony, parents, and grandson Patrick. She will be dearly missed by everyone that was fortunate to know her. The funeral mass will be 11 AM, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of mass. The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM, Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sinsinawa Mound Center www.sinsinwa.org/donate
