Sandra Jean Tharp, 73, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows.
Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, November 15, at St. John Lutheran Church, where a visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.
Sandra was born September 3, 1948 in Dubuque, the daughter of Edward C. and Rita (Gerhards) Pickel.
She married Lynn Frank Tharp on August 31, 1984. Sandra was employed as a Licensed Home Health Aide. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Sandra enjoyed volunteer work and many hobbies.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Lynn; her children, Shawn (Andrea) Roth of Dubuque, Jeff (Joy) Roth of Flagler Beach, FL, Allison (Michael) Lott of Dubuque, Lynn Tharp II of Dubuque, Lacinda Hendricks of Dubuque, and Stephanie (Marc) Ruty of France; her grandchildren, Jake and Luke Roth, Shelby, Carter, Finn, and Charlotte Roth, Ryan Stizman, Stephen and Tyler Tharp, Justin, Jacob, and Matthew Hendricks, and Frank and Claire Ruty; two brothers, Edward (Diane) Pickel of Dubuque, and Robin (Linda) Pickel of Bernard; two sisters, Mary (Dick) Foecking, and Patricia (Jerry) Kennicker, both of Dubuque; many nieces and nephews; and two great- nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother in infancy, George Pickel. In lieu of flowers, a Sandra Tharp Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Luther Manor- Grand Meadows for their compassionate care.