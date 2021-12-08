Donald J. Augustin, 86 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, of congestive heart failure at Unity Point Medical Center.
Dorothy M. Augustin, 86 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, of natural causes at home, surrounded by her children.
A “Casual” visitation will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, no formal visitation line will be held, the family encourages all to mingle. An informal service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at Randy (Buck) Simon’s shop — Midwest Diesel Tuning and Dyno, 10601 Woodgate Drive, Dubuque, Iowa 52003. Everyone is welcome to join the family.
Don was born on March 29, 1935, son of Frank and Frances (Felder) Augustin. Dorothy was born on June 9, 1935, daughter of John and Mayme (Markus) Weimerskirch. Don and Dorothy were married on April 19, 1955, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. They shared 66+ years of marriage.
Don started his heavy equipment operator career with Clemens & Smith Construction, which later became FN Smith Construction and then went on to work for Tschiggfrie Excavating in Dubuque, IA. Don also worked for IEI Barge Service in East Dubuque, IL, where he retired in 1997.
When retirement was not enough for Don, he went to work at the Dubuque Airport as a Security Agent and then on to work at Walmart as a Greeter, so he could see all of his friends and family. He enjoyed greeting everyone that walked in the door and loved to give hugs. He reluctantly retired again in 2019, due to health issues.
Dorothy worked many jobs throughout her life, starting at Crystal Lake Cave as a tour guide, at the Dubuque Packing Company, in the Ham Boning Department, Lombardi’s Ballroom, Mercy Hospital and her entire life raising eight children and their families.
Don and Dorothy were co-owners of Lombardi’s Ballroom.
They enjoyed spending time at the Key West Sportsmen’s Club. They also looked forward to family breakfast every Sunday morning, followed by cards with family and friends; they also enjoyed coffee time with their friends at Hardee’s. They thoroughly enjoyed life.
They are survived by their children Rick (Jenny Robb) Mesa, AZ, Jean, Ron (Lisa) Hulbert, Oklahoma, Connie Simon (Jay Williams), Jim (Donna), Mary Gansen (Jim) Zwingle, IA, Ann Sippel (Rick Tittle, Jr), 25 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, with 3 more on the way. Don’s sister Sandra Mueller; Dorothy’s siblings Marion Clemens, John Weimerskirch and Sue Kemp; along many nieces and nephews.
They were preceded in death by their parents, a son, Tom, grandchildren, Jeana Simon and Carter Simon, Don’s brother Frank, Jr., Dorothy’s brother Gerald Weimerskirch and sister Evelyn Knockel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dubuque in lieu of flowers.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Unity Point Medical Center doctors and nurses and all the staff for making Don’s final days peaceful and to all the staff of Hospice of Dubuque for making Dorothy’s final days comfortably.