Sean Michael “Murph” Murphy, 58, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on October 31, 2020, at Unity Point Health, Finley Hospital following a brief battle with lung cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Church of the Nativity with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 3 p.m.
Sean was born on July 17, 1962 in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Bernard and Ann (Pinski) Murphy. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1980 and later attended Loras College.
Sean was a communication technician for Business Telephone Supply company for 30-plus years. He also bartended for several area bars including the Dubuque Marina and Yardarm, Dog House, and most recently at the Lux Club.
He was a member of the ARC Foundation Board and a past member of the Sundown Ski Club.
Sean had a contagious laugh and always had a smile on his face. He was a loving son, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his mother, Ann; siblings, Timothy (Kim) Murphy, of Fort Myers, Florida, Mark (Chris) Murphy, of Asbury, George (Joleen “Jodi”) Murphy, Ann (John Smith) Murphy and Sarah Murphy, all of Dubuque; sister-in-law, Leigh Ellen Murphy; nephew, Ryan; and nieces, Megan, Kyla, Jocelyn “Josie” and Shayla. He is also survived by his special friend, Karen Ohnesorge; and his goddaughter, Willow Ohnesorge.
Sean was preceded in death by his father, Bernard; his brother, Edward; his half-brother, Bernard “Jim” Jr.; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
In lieu flowers, a Sean Murphy memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Unity Point Health, Finley Hospital, especially the ICU Unit, for all their care and compassion they gave to Sean.