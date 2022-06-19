CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Onalea J. Evert, 45, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed in Ao Nang, Thailand, May 31, 2022. Funeral services were at Wat Latthiwan, Chang Mai, Thailand. On June 25, visitation will be held at St. Peter’s Church, Temple Hill, Iowa, from 10-11 a.m. succeeded by a burial service in the cemetery. Following, a Celebration of Life, Moose Lodge, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from 3-7 p.m. Visitation from 3-4:30 p.m.
Born July 24, 1976, Dubuque, Iowa, to Yvonne and Patrick Wolbers, educated at Bernard Elementary and Cascade High School, she attended Kirkwood Community College. Employed by Verizon Conferencing, she had a vast knowledge and efficiency with international communications.
Marrying her true love, Michael, a devoted wife, family and friend, known for her kindness, compassion, easy-going nature, sense of fun, humor and adventure, she always made loved ones a priority. Enjoying Cardinal games with the girls, organizing dart tournaments, she loved children. Overcoming adversities in hope, losing her home to flooding, surviving a derecho, she fully restored her heart when diagnosed with congestive heart failure. During the pandemic she overcame breast cancer.
Onalea and Michael became “Digital Nomads” navigating through the States and internationally spending New Year’s Eve 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand and to Chiang Mai, Thailand. Assimilating the culture, Onalea enjoyed the elephant sanctuary and was invited into a local village home. Onalea shared their experiences at www.ourworkingvacation.com
Surviving: husband, Michael, Wanda (Gordon) Dossey, Diane (Tony Kurt) Wolbers, and Kim Wolbers, all of Iowa. Cheryl and David, IL, Sarah (Jim Harrington), all of Il and Jeremey (Amanda) Evert, OK. Nephew and nieces, Alex (Courtney), Brittany and Sydney Merz, Lauren, Emily and Riley Harrington, Magdelena and Glorianna Evert. Preceded by her parents, brothers, Richard and Warren, grandparents, Daniel and Myrtle McCarthy, Al Wolbers, Bernadine and Cecil Hines.
She was one with a bright smile on her face, a light spring in her step, and a true sweetness in her spirit. She passed doing what she loved with the one she loved. Who could ask for more?
