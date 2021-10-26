EARLVILLE, Iowa — Mona L. Salow, 83, of Earlville, died on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home in Manchester.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at First Lutheran Church in Manchester. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Earlville.

