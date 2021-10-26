Mona L. Salow Telegraph Herald Oct 26, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EARLVILLE, Iowa — Mona L. Salow, 83, of Earlville, died on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home in Manchester.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at First Lutheran Church in Manchester. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Earlville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Earlville-iowa Delaware=county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today