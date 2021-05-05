Faye E. Hoffman, 70, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please remember to wear a mask and be mindful of distance.
A live stream of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque is assisting the family.
A full obituary will be run in the Wednesday, May 12, 2021, edition of the Telegraph Herald.